Amazon launches skincare private label

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) launches Belei, its first dedicated skincare line as it pushes further into private labeling and competes with the platform's third-party sellers.

Belei products include moisturizes, eye creams, and spot treatments with prices ranging from $9 to $40. The brand promotes ingredient lists free of sulfates, parabens, or phthalates.

Amazon already sells some skincare items as part of its Solimo label. In January, the company started selling private label cosmetic products in Europe through the Find label.

Amazon now has 138 private labels, according to TJI Research data.