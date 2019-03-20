More on MTBC Q4 results

MTBC (MTBC -4.9% ) reports Q4 sales almost doubled on Y/Y basis to $16.5M, primarily as a result of Orion acquisition

For FY 18, the company says that revenue and adj. EBITDA were both at-or-above the high end of guidance range

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 9% was slightly down from last year; adj. operating income margin was 7%.

Cash flow provided by operations was $2.1M.

The Company had ~$14.5M in cash and positive working capital of ~$17.9M.

For FY 2019, forecasts revenue of ~$63M-$65M, equivalent to Y/Y growth of 24%-29% over 2018; anticipates adj. EBITDA of ~$8M-$10M.

