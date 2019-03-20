Brazil sees Petrobras reserves payout topping $18B - Bloomberg

Petrobras (PBR +1.6% ) is expected to receive more than $18B from government and private sources as payment for oil reserves, potentially resolving a dispute that has dragged on since 2013, Bloomberg reports.

Brazil’s government anticipates companies seeking to join in deepwater oil projects would need to pay PBR more than $9B, which would add to ~$9B the state would be willing to pay the company from its own coffers, according to the report.

The money from third-party bidders reportedly would compensate PBR specifically for investments it has already made; in the Buzios field, the largest of the transfer of rights fields that may go to auction, the company is said to have spent more than $10B on two production systems.