Fibrocell up 15% ahead of key data readout

Thinly traded nano cap Fibrocell Science (FCSC +15.2% ) is up a whopping 49x surge in volume. Shares were up 66% intraday ($3.28) before retracing.

No particular news accounts for the action but the company should be releasing preliminary data from the Phase 2 portion of its Phase 1/2 study of lead gene therapy FCX-007 in patients with a rare inherited skin disorder called recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB) any time.

The company will announce 2018 results, together with a business update, on March 27 before the open.

Previously: Fibrocell's gene therapy FCX-007 shows positive effect in RDEB study; shares up 4% (May 21, 2018)