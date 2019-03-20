More on RADA Electronic's Q4 results

RADA Electronic Industries (RADA -0.7% ) reported Q4 revenue decrease by 8% Y/Y to $8.39M, due to ~$2.5M of deliveries to the United States, were delayed to 2019.

Q4 Gross margin improved by 1,250 bps to 36.3%; and operating margin declined by 113 bps to 0.01%.

Q4 EBITDA was $0.5M, similar to that of 2017.

Q4 Expenses: R&D $1.02M (+47.5% Y/Y), Marketing & selling $847k (+29.7% Y/Y); and G&A $1.19M (+62.6% Y/Y).

Company had net cash and cash equivalents of $20.8M as of December 31, 2018.

Company expects revenues of $40M (+43% Y/Y) for 2019, which is expected to be driven primarily by growth in tactical radars’ sales, with strong contribution from the US market.

Previously: Rada Electronics misses by $0.01, misses on revenue (March 20)