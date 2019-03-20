Nike Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Nike (NYSE:NKE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, March 21st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.65 (-4.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.6B (+6.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, nke has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 9 downward.