Cintas Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, March 21st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.71 (+24.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.69B (+6.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ctas has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.