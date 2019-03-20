Caleres Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 21st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (-6.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $738.12M (+5.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cal has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.