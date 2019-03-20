Macquarie gives two-notch boost to Vodafone on strategy moves

Vodafone (VOD +0.5% ) has drawn a two-notch upgrade from Macquarie -- to Outperform from Underperform.

The company's undergoing "seismic changes" in its network approach, analyst Guy Peddy says, indicated by such moves as introducing value brands (with openness to providing wholesale access), extending a CTIL agreement in the UK and plans for 5G active sharing in Italy. That could boost outlook for returns by close to 10%, he writes. (h/t Bloomberg)

There's a significant dividend cut coming, to €0.08 -- but that's a short-term hurdle, he writes.

A price target raised to £1.70 from £1.25 implies 16% upside from today's London price.