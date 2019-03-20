Biofrontera up 4% on positive Ameluz data

Ultra-thinly traded Biofrontera (BFRA +4.1% ) is up an 8x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 12,700 shares, on the heels of preliminary data from a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating conventional photodynamic therapy (PDT) with topical gel Ameluz (aminolevulinic acid hydrochloride) and the BF-RhodoLED lamp for the treatment of actinic keratoses on the extremities, trunk and neck.

The study met the primary endpoint, showing the superiority of Ameluz to placebo as measured by average total lesion clearance. Specifically, 86% of lesions were cleared in the Ameluz cohort compared to 33% for the control arm (p<0.0001).

The company plans to file marketing applications in the U.S. and Europe in Q3.