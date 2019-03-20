Potential return of Obamacare tax weighs on managed care firms/health insurers

Health insurers and managed care providers are in the red after Humana (HUM -3.2%) CFO Brian Kane cited concerns about the return of an Obamacare tax based on a company's market share. He commented on the issue during the company's investor event yesterday saying the tax could trim 2020 EPS by ~10% ($2.15). A proposal to change the drug rebate landscape is also pressuring insurers as well as the drug supply chain.
Cowen's Charles Rhyee trimmed his fair value target for HUM to $364 from $372.
BMO's Matthew Borsch appears relatively unconcerned, saying that there is an equal chance that Congress will suspend the fees.
Selected tickers: Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ -8.8%); WellCare Health Plans (WCG -2%); UnitedHealth Group (UNH -2.2%); Triple-S Management (GTS -4%); Molina Healthcare (MOH -1.4%); Civitas Solutions (CIVI); Cigna (CI -1.8%); Centene (CNC -2%); Anthem (ANTM -1.9%); CVS Health (CVS -1.7%); Cardinal Health (CAH -3%); McKesson (MCK -1.6%); AmerisourceBergen (ABC -1.9%)
