Potential return of Obamacare tax weighs on managed care firms/health insurers

Health insurers and managed care providers are in the red after Humana (HUM -3.2% ) CFO Brian Kane cited concerns about the return of an Obamacare tax based on a company's market share. He commented on the issue during the company's investor event yesterday saying the tax could trim 2020 EPS by ~10% ($2.15). A proposal to change the drug rebate landscape is also pressuring insurers as well as the drug supply chain.

Cowen's Charles Rhyee trimmed his fair value target for HUM to $364 from $372.

BMO's Matthew Borsch appears relatively unconcerned, saying that there is an equal chance that Congress will suspend the fees.