Massive Texas petrochemical tank fire put out

The chemical tank fires that burned for nearly four days and engulfed eight storage tanks at the Intercontinental Terminals Co. plant in Deer Park, Tex., were extinguished overnight, officials say.

The blaze at the Mitsui-owned (OTCPK:MITSF, OTCPK:MITSY) site was put out by 3 a.m., but fire crews continue to spray foam and water on the tanks to help keep them cool and prevent the fires from starting again.

The fires sent a massive plume of black smoke over Houston, causing concerns about air quality and public health; air quality levels reportedly were at moderate levels this morning.

Gasoline prices on the Colonial pipeline, which sends fuel to the U.S. east coast from Houston, were $0.01-$0.02 per gallon higher yesterday from levels before the fire.