Canadian Solar Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 21st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.16 (+14.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $872.02M (-21.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, csiq has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.