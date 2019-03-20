ConAgra Brands Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

ConAgra Brands (NYSE:CAG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, March 21st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (-19.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.75B (+38.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cag has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward.