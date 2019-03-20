General Mills eats Kraft's lunch

A strong earning report from General Mills is throwing an exclamation point on the recent struggles of food peer Kraft Heinz (KHC -0.5% ).

The Wall Street Journal's Aaron Black notes that General Mills increased prices in North America amid innovation moves, while Kraft resorted to price cuts and promotions during an overlapping period.

Kraft trades at 11X forward earning vs. the 15K premium that General Mills is being assigned by investors more comfortable with the margin profile. General Mills is up 25% YTD, while Kraft is down 26%.

Previously: General Mills +5% on Q3 beat (March 20)