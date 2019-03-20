Darden Restaurants Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, March 21st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.75 (+2.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.24B (+5.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, dri has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 9 downward.