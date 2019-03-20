G-III Apparel Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

G-III Apparel (NASDAQ:GIII) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 21st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (+65.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $767.89M (+7.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, giii has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.