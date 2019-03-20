Marijuana Co. of America acquires interest in licensed California manufacturing & distribution company

Marijuana Company of America (OTCQB:MCOA +13% ) has entered into a letter of intent with Natural Plant Extract of California (NPE) and its subsidiary, Northern Lights Distribution, LLC (NLD), to acquire a 20% ownership interest in NPE, and to establish a Joint Venture to operate a California cannabis delivery service named Viva Buds.

MCOA will contribute $2M in total cash to the project, and common shares worth $1M, in exchange of 20% equity position in NPE.

Additionally, both NPE and MCOA will form a JV to operate Viva Buds and will share in the profits on a 50/50 basis. NLD will contribute up to $300k in inventory of cannabis products to assist in the start-up of this venture and will oversee all delivery and fulfillment of orders.