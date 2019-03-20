Bayer -10% after latest legal setback for Roundup weedkiller

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY -10% ) shares sink as much as 12% in Germany after a U.S. jury blamed the company's Roundup weedkiller for causing a case of cancer.

Bayer says the evidence in phase two of the trial will show that Monsanto’s conduct was appropriate and the company should not be liable for the man's cancer.

But "this now appears to be a damage-limitation exercise," says Bernstein analyst Gunther Zechmann, adding he fears "the worst."

"The shares will likely remain depressed until there is evidence of Bayer prevailing in one or more of the six cases to go to trial in 2019," says Citi's Peter Verdult.

Noting that Bayer management announced ambitious targets in December, Baader Helvea analyst Markus Mayer says the company is "now under pressure to deliver and trying to avoid becoming a target for activist or strategic buyers."

Brokerage Warburg downgrades the shares to Hold from Buy, assuming a higher risk that the legal battle will end negatively for Bayer.