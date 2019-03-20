Actuant Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, March 21st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (+30.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $274.44M (-0.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, atu has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.