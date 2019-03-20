Square revamps merchant products, takes on Shopify

Square (NYSE:SQ) revamps its Square Online Store and Square for Retail products to include full integration with Weebly, the website and online store builder the company acquired last year.

The Square Online Store lets merchants sell through their own digital storefront, which is connected to social media platforms and aggregator marketplaces. Online Store also allows merchants to list products for sale through their Instagram bio, which was made a bit redundant by yesterday's Instagram Checkout announcement.

Square for Retail is the in-store POS app, which will now also offer the ability to do an online marketplace.