Texas natural gas prices plunge to record low

Next-day natural gas prices at the Waha hub in West Texas tumbled to a record low following an equipment failure of two compressor stations at Kinder Morgan's (KMI +0.3% ) El Paso Natural Gas Pipeline in New Mexico that stranded gas in the Permian Basin.

The failure, which caused El Paso to declare a force majeure, cut the operational capacity through the stations by ~200M cf/day to 400M cf/day beginning yesterday.

Spot prices for Wednesday at the Waha hub collapsed to an average of $0.12/MMBtu, compared with an average of $1.72/MMBtu so far this year, $2.10 in 2018 and a five-year average of $2.80.

