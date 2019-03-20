Twitter chief Dorsey to meet with South Korea's president

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey is headed to Seoul to meet with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in, part of an Asia Pacific tour that just wrapped up a Singapore leg.
"Excited to learn more about how he uses Twitter to communicate with the people of Korea," Dorsey tweets.
Shares today meanwhile are up 2.8% and tagged a six-week high of $32.34.
An end of 2018 swoon has the stock down 12.8% in the past three months, though it's up 8.8% so far for 2019.
