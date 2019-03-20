Mizuho warns on QSR names

Mizuho thinks Street estimates on Wendy's (WEN -1% ), Yum Brands (YUM -1.2% ) and Restaurant Brands International (QSR -1% ) are too high.

Analyst Jeremy Scott warns on the low survival rate of the master franchising strategy being used by QSR names in international markets.

"Looking at hundreds of such international partnerships from 1999 to 2016 shows that even with a relatively favorable macro backdrop in the past decade, only 6% of those agreements were fully satisfied, while 40% failed entirely (closing down or never even opening to begin with), and restaurant partners opened less than half of their committed store targets in 80% of the agreements," notes Barron's on the Scott thesis .

Yum is moved by Mizuho to an Underperform rating from Neutral, while Restaurant Brands and Wendy's go to Neutral from Buy.