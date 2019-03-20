Stocks slide as Trump suggests China tariffs could remain for long period

Stocks sink to their lows of the day after Pres. Trump said U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods could remain for a long period of time; the Dow -0.7% after dropping as much as 200 points, S&P and Nasdaq both -0.5% .

Trump also said tariffs on Chinese goods will not be lifted when a deal between the two countries is struck but instead when China complies with the terms of a deal, even while saying a U.S.-China deal is coming along.

Trump could be using a negotiating tactic, as top officials are heading to Beijing next week to talk about trade matters, but the remarks have caused concern since the market has priced in a lot of hope that a trade deal with China would get worked out.

ETFs: SPY, VOO, SH, SDS, IVV, SSO, SPXU, UPRO, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, VFINX, EPS, SPLX, SPUU