JPMorgan: Telecom Argentina to benefit from emerging-market upgrade

Telecom Argentina (TEO -1.5% ) could be the "most benefited stock" by MSCI's upgrade of Argentina to emerging-market status, JPMorgan says.

Expected flows into Argentine stocks from the upgrade (taking effect in May) are an average 16 trading days, but up to 38 days in the case of Telecom Argentina, the firm says.

JPMorgan expects 10 stocks to be part of the Argentina Standard Index, with eight stocks part of the small-cap index. (h/t Bloomberg)

And while the emerging-market inclusion is a positive driver, JPMorgan is staying underweight on Argentina due to election uncertainty and worsening inflation.