Little Aeris Resources makes $575M offer for Glencore mine

Mar. 20, 2019 7:57 AM ETAeris Resources Ltd. (ARSRF), GLCNF, GLNCYARSRF, GLCNFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Australia's Aeris Resources (OTC:ARSRF) offers US$575M in cash and stock to buy Glencore's (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) underground mine in the eastern part of the country, an outsized bid which could sharply increase the small copper miner's annual production.
  • Aeris says the deal would be funded through a combination of as much as A$300M of debt and an equity raise of as much as A$240M.
  • Separately, two Glencore workers died in an accident at its Mopani Copper Mines operation in Zambia, causing the company to suspend production pending investigations.
