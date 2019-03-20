Little Aeris Resources makes $575M offer for Glencore mine
- Australia's Aeris Resources (OTC:ARSRF) offers US$575M in cash and stock to buy Glencore's (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) underground mine in the eastern part of the country, an outsized bid which could sharply increase the small copper miner's annual production.
- Aeris says the deal would be funded through a combination of as much as A$300M of debt and an equity raise of as much as A$240M.
- Separately, two Glencore workers died in an accident at its Mopani Copper Mines operation in Zambia, causing the company to suspend production pending investigations.