Ford puts a charge in EV plans

Ford (F -2.2% ) says it will invest about $900M in its southeast Michigan manufacturing footprint and target 900 incremental direct new jobs through 2023. As part of the commitment, Ford will invest about $850M in its facility in Flat Rock to add EV capabilities, while another $50M will be invested in self-driving technology

The company says workers in Southeast Michigan will make Ford's first autonomous vehicles starting in 2021 and an Autonomous Vehicle center where be opened where employees will install the vehicles' unique self-driving technology and unique interiors

"We’ve taken a fresh look at the growth rates of electrified vehicles and know we need to protect additional production capacity given our accelerated plans for fully electric vehicles," says Ford exec said Joe Hinrichs.

Ford also is building its next-gen North American Transit Connect in North America in 2021, boosting program profits and regional content. A move the company says is in line with the proposed United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Ford also announced today it is building its next-gen North American Transit Connect small commercial and passenger van in Mexico, starting in 2021.

Source: Press Release

