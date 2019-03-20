Supreme Court threatens Google's privacy settlement

The U.S. Supreme Court throws out a lower court opinion upholding Google's (GOOG +0.7% )(GOOGL +0.7% ) $8.5M class action lawsuit settlement relating to user data violations.

The justices say the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to take another look at whether the plaintiffs had legal standing to sue and if the parties were even harmed.

The suit accused Google of violating federal privacy laws when it shared user search queries with other websites without consent.

