'Dots' reflect Fed's more dovish outlook

Alongside the FOMC's rate decision (no move), the Fed releases updated economic projections. The "dots" show 2019 year-end expectations for the Fed Funds rate to be 2.375% - that's vs. the current 2.25%-2.5% and vs. the previous expectation of 2.875%.

Year-end 2020 now seen at 2.625% vs. 3.125% previously, and year-end 2021 at 2.62% vs. 3.125% previously.

2019 GDP growth is now seen at 2.1% vs. 2.3% previously, and 2020 at 1.9% vs. 2.0% previously.

Core PCE inflation this year and in 2020 and 2021 continues to be seen at 2.0% across the board.