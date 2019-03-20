Reuters: EU to warn Vodafone on Liberty Global asset deal

The EU is set to deliver a warning to Vodafone (VOD +0.5% ) about potential competition-related fallout from its $22B deal to buy assets from Liberty Global (LBTYA -0.2% ), Reuters reports.

That communique will set out concerns the European Commission has about the deal, which sees Vodafone taking over assets in Germany and eastern Europe. Taking over Unitymedia in Germany gives Vodafone a stronger competitive face to Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY).

The EU opened a full review of the deal in December.

Vodafone is likely to offer concessions in the deal, with EU executive regulatory approval facing a June 3 deadline.