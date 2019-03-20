Stocks bounce, yields dip after FOMC

The FOMC surprised no one by holding policy steady. The economic projections were maybe a bit more dovish than expected, with the PhDs at the central bank now seeing only one more rate hike this cycle.

Stocks have knee-jerked higher, with the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) returning to flat on the session. The 10-year Treasury yield is retreating very quickly, now down six basis points to 2.56%, matching its 2019 low. TLT +0.6% , TBT -1.2%