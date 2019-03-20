Boeing's 737 MAX 'too big to fail,' Berenberg analyst says

Boeing (BA +1.5% ) bumps higher after Berenberg keeps its Buy rating on the stock, seeing the 737 MAX model that suffered two deadly crashes as "too big to fail" for the company and the industry while betting that the primary factor in the crashes is the flight control system, not the plane itself.

"There is no meaningful alternative to support mass switching. It will be unrealistic for the market to reject the platform outright," Berenberg's Andrew Gollan writes, noting MAX is Boeing's most important program, generating 33% of group revenue, 50%-plus in profit and a backlog of more than 4,600 aircraft.

"Alongside the Airbus A320, the 737 is crucial for meeting massive global demand for narrowbody capacity over the next decade and beyond," Gollan says, conceding a risk of cancellations in the near term "but overall we believe it to be modest."