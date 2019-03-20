Live coverage: Fed Chair Powell's post-FOMC press conference

The FOMC earlier left the Fed Funds rate at 2.25%-2.5%, and cut its expectations for further rate hikes this year to just one (from three previously).

"Developments at home and across the world merit further attention," says Powell, leading off his prepared statement.

Average monthly job growth has fallen off from last year's pace, says Powell. Slower growth in consumer spending and business investment is also becoming clear, he adds. There's also been a slowing in inflation.

Current Fed policy is now neutral - meaning there would have to be a change in the outlook before higher or lower rates.

Questioning begins ...

The first query says the Fed's actions today suggest a bit more worry about the economy than the central bank has previously let on. "Our outlook is a positive one," answers Powell.

How far off are the markets, asks one questioner, noting short-term rate markets pricing in 50% chance of a rate cut some time in the next year. Powell doesn't comment on markets, but reiterates the Fed's positive near-term outlook.

Asked the same thing again, Powell: The data we're seeing aren't pointing to a move in any direction.