Gannett +4.4% as suitor MNG says Oaktree confident in financing

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) has risen to session highs, up 4.4% , after hostile suitor MNG/Digital First says it's received a letter saying Oaktree is highly confident in MNG's financing for a takeover.

The letter states confidence that MNG can attain at least $1.725B in debt in connection with a deal -- enough to finance the existing indebtedness of both MNG and Gannett, finance $12/share in consideration for GCI shareholders, and pay all related transaction costs, MNG says.

“It’s time for Gannett’s board of directors to stop blocking value creation opportunities for its shareholders and engage with MNG," says MNG Chairman R. Joseph Fuchs.

GCI has risen to $11.10 on the day.