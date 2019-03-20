AT&T CEO: Focus on retiring debt, not M&A

Addressing a concern on every shareholder's mind, AT&T (T +0.2% ) CEO Randall Stephenson responds to questions about M&A plans simply: "We have one focus, paying down debt."

Speaking at Economic Club of Washington, Stephenson also frames the company's competitors going forward in the wake of the Time Warner acquisition: “We compete on a daily basis with Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint, Comcast, Charter, Dish, but when I look ahead, it’s Amazon (AMZN +2.1% ), Netflix (NFLX +4.3% ) and Disney (DIS -1.4% ) that are our biggest competitive threats."

Speaking of Sprint (S +0.4% ) and T-Mobile (TMUS +0.2% ), those companies' merger has a difficult path to approval, Stephenson suggests.

Source: Bloomberg