AT&T CEO: Focus on retiring debt, not M&A

Addressing a concern on every shareholder's mind, AT&T (T +0.2%) CEO Randall Stephenson responds to questions about M&A plans simply: "We have one focus, paying down debt."
Speaking at Economic Club of Washington, Stephenson also frames the company's competitors going forward in the wake of the Time Warner acquisition: “We compete on a daily basis with Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint, Comcast, Charter, Dish, but when I look ahead, it’s Amazon (AMZN +2.1%), Netflix (NFLX +4.3%) and Disney (DIS -1.4%) that are our biggest competitive threats."
Speaking of Sprint (S +0.4%) and T-Mobile (TMUS +0.2%), those companies' merger has a difficult path to approval, Stephenson suggests.
Source: Bloomberg
