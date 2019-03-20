Trump to finalize $3.7B in aid for Vogtle nuclear project - Bloomberg

The Trump administration will finalize $3.7B in loan guarantees to Southern Co. (SO +1% ) and its partners who are building the troubled Vogtle nuclear reactor project in Georgia, Bloomberg reports.

The guarantees, which are expected to be announced tomorrow by Energy Secretary Perry, represent a lifeline for the project that is more than five years behind schedule and has doubled in cost to $28B.

SO and its partners already received $8.3B in federally-backed loan guarantees from the Obama administration but asked Trump to come to their aid amid ballooning costs and setbacks caused in part by the bankruptcy of contractor Westinghouse Electric.