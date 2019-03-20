ValueAct's Ubben slams PG&E board selection process

Mar. 20, 2019 PG&E Corporation (PCG)
  • ValueAct Capital's Jeff Ubben criticizes PG&E (PCG +0.9%) for postponing its deadline for nominating board members for a fifth time as the bankrupt utility negotiates with competing shareholder groups.
  • PG&E said yesterday that it had again delayed the deadline for shareholder board nominees to March 25, and Ubben - who is part of a slate of director candidates put forth by the Blue Mountain hedge fund - says "Extension after extension, Blue Mountain’s well-vetted and public slate is being ignored... You apparently have some mystery group of shareholders determining who will next be on the board through closed door negotiations."
  • A competing group of investors consisting of Knighthead Capital, Redwood Capital and Abrams Capital hold slightly less than 10% percent of PG&E vs. Blue Mountain's 2.1% stake.
  • "We do not know the quality or nature of the directors being considered," Ubben says. "This is not how well-traded public companies should undergo a board transition."
