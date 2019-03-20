Financial sector goes south post-FOMC

The major averages all got a modest boost after the FOMC's unexpected dovishness - the central bank now essentially seeing no more rate hikes this cycle vs. expectations of another 50 basis points one quarter ago.

The yield curve is flattening even further in wake of the news, with the 10-year Treasury yield now down a full nine basis points to 2.53% - barely above the Fed Funds target of 2.25%-2.5%.

That's hitting the financial sector (XLF -1.2% ), particularly the banks (KBE -1.7% ), (KRE -1.9% ).

Individual players: Bank of America (BAC -2% ), JPMorgan (JPM -1.2% ), Citigroup (C -0.9% ), U.S. Bancorp (USB -2% ), Regions Financial (RF -2.9% ), BB&T (BBT -2.1% ), KeyCorp (KEY -4% ).