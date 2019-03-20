FedEx -3.5% after report but analysts still see reasons for long-term optimism

Most analysts appear to remain bullish on FedEx (FDX -3.5% ) despite today's dive following weaker than expected earnings and gloomy full-year guidance, as recent “green sprouts” suggest the longer-term outlook remains bright.

Analyst sentiment may have been helped by CEO Fred Smith's earnings conference call remark that "we actually are seeing a few green sprouts now as we go into the spring."

Cowen analyst Helane Becker maintains her Outperform rating, citing early signs of improvement in international markets and the belief that the long-term changes in FDX’s business will drive improved results.

Stifel's David Ross reiterates his Buy rating and lifts his price target to $201 from $199, saying "if the economy holds and some traction is gained with the TNT integration and other initiatives (like voluntary buyouts), as Ground margins improve, [FDX shares] should be higher in a year."

Oppenheimer's Scott Schneeberger says FDX still offers long-term opportunities for Express margin expansion, Ground operating income growth and solid EPS gains.

BMO analyst Fadi Chamoun says FDX operating margins suffered from weaker demand, unfavorable revenue mix shifts and rising costs, but "ongoing investments in automation and network infrastructure should deliver lower unit costs over time, while TNT integration continues to progress and remains a source of potential acceleration in revenue/earnings over the medium term."

But J.P. Morgan's Brian Ossenbeck downgrades shares to Neutral from Overweight and cut his price target to $202 from $227, citing increasing concerns that FDX's operating margins in percent terms will be pressured even if Ground can lower costs fast enough to grow operating profit in dollars.