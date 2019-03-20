Peabody Energy started at Outperform by Credit Suisse

Peabody Energy (BTU -1% ) is initiated with an Outperform rating and a $42 price target at Credit Suisse, which argues the market has fundamentally mispriced the stock.

"With seaborne thermal prices near bottom, spot coking coal moving back up, and Peabody likely to provide positive updates on the North Goonyella transition to 10 North, we believe risk/reward today is highly compelling," according to Credit Suisse.

While met coal is highly cyclical, the firm believes the market underestimates supply scarcity in China from water quality, safety and land conservation efforts.

BTU is viewed as a stable cash generator as more than 50% of EBITDA comes from Tier 1 seaborne thermal and PRB, with only 15% coming from coking coal for 2020.