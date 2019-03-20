Amazon launches MLB.TV Prime channel

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) launches MLB.TV on Prime Video Channels, which will let subscribers watch regular season, out-of-market baseball games live or on demand.
Prime members watching through a Fire TV device (TV Cube, TV Stick, etc.) will also have access to the X-Ray feature that includes live in-game stats, player details, and play-by-play information.
U.S. Prime members can subscribe for $24.99/month or a one-time $118.99 for a Season Pass after a free 7-day trial.
Amazon shares are up 1.6%.
Previously: Amazon launches skincare private label (March 20)
Now read: A Multi-Step Rx For Rite Aid's Woes »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox