Amazon launches MLB.TV Prime channel

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) launches MLB.TV on Prime Video Channels, which will let subscribers watch regular season, out-of-market baseball games live or on demand.

Prime members watching through a Fire TV device (TV Cube, TV Stick, etc.) will also have access to the X-Ray feature that includes live in-game stats, player details, and play-by-play information.

U.S. Prime members can subscribe for $24.99/month or a one-time $118.99 for a Season Pass after a free 7-day trial.

Amazon shares are up 1.6% .

