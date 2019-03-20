Colombia shelves Conoco, Canacol requests for fracking licenses - Reuters

Colombia's government has nixed two environmental licensing requests made by ConocoPhillips (COP +0.5% ) and Canacol Energy (OTCQX:CNNEF) for fracking projects in northern Cesar province, Reuters reports.

The companies reportedly failed to meet minimum conditions for the Piranga project, while the Plata project raised possible water protection concerns.

A commission convened by the government to study non-conventional exploration methods has recommended strict monitoring of three pilot projects to determine whether fracking techniques should be widely used.

COP holds an 80% stake in the projects and Canacol the remaining 20%.