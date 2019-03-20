U.S. crude jumps to four-month high after big drop in domestic supplies

U.S. crude oil climbed above $60/bbl for the first time in about four months, after government data showed domestic stockpiles of crude oil and refined fuels plunged last week; WTI settled +1.4% at $59.83/bbl, Brent +1.3% at $68.50/bbl.

Prices already were higher on the week, lifted by expectations that OPEC and its allies would continue to support their production cut agreement, at least through June.

Overall, the EIA report was "pretty bullish," with gasoline demand rivaling consumption during peak season, according to Again Capital founding partner John Kilduff.

Morgan Stanley thinks the production curbs combined with U.S. sanctions will soon push the market into undersupply and support Brent prices at $75/bbl.

Among today's biggest oil and gas gainers: NOG +8.1% , WLL +6.1% , CRC +5.2% , CHK +5% , LPI +4.7% , DNR +4.6% , SM +4.4% , SWN +4.2% , SPN +4.2% .

ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX, WTID, USOI, USOU, USOD, OILD, OILU, USAI