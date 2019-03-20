Micron +2.2% after Q2 beats, capex cut

Update with guidance:

The downside Q3 forecast has revenue of within $200M of $4.8B (consensus: $5.29B) with EPS from $0.75 to $0.95 (consensus: $1.20). Micron expects gross margin of 37% to 40% (consensus: 45.7%), sequential DRAM bit growth with much higher growth rates in Q4, and a modest sequential NAND decline with growth to resume the following quarter.

The FY19 outlook has capex reduced to about $9B from the prior $9B to $9.5B. Micron expects to keep using at least 50% of FCF on an annual basis for share repurchases.

Update with Q2 DRAM/NAND info:

DRAM: DRAM was down 28% Y/Y in Q2, a 30% drop Q/Q. ASPs were in the low 20% range compared to the -17.9% estimate. Bit growth dropped in the low double digits (consensus: -9%).

NAND: Revenue fell 18% Q/Q and 2% Y/Y. Bit growth was in the upper single digits compared to the -12.5% consensus. ASPs were down in the mid-20% range, below the -18.1% consensus.

Original post: Micron (NASDAQ:MU) reports Q2 beats with revenue down 20% Y/Y.

Key operating metrics include gross margin of 50.2%, slightly below the 50.7% consensus, and in-line operating margin of 36.2%. Operating income totaled $2.1B and cash from operations came in at $3.44B.

Earnings call starts at 4:30 PM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.

Post will update as more information becomes available.

Previously: Micron Technology beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (March 20)