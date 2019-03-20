FBI joins criminal probe into Boeing 737 MAX certification - Seattle Times

Boeing (NYSE:BA) -1.1% after-hours as The Seattle Times reports the FBI is joining a criminal investigation into the FAA certification of the 737 MAX.

The investigation, which is being overseen by the U.S. Justice Department’s criminal division and carried out by the Transportation Department’s Inspector General, began in response to information obtained following October's crash of the Lion Air 737 MAX 8 off Indonesia and has widened since the fatal crash of the Ethiopian Airlines jet.

Representatives of the DoJ, FBI and DoT neither confirm nor deny an investigation.