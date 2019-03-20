Qada +5.6% on Q4 beats, downside guide

Qada (NASDAQ:QADA) gains 5.6% on Q4 beats despite the downside guidance. The Q1 outlook has revenue of $78M to $79M (consensus: $87.22M) with $25M to $25.5M in subscription revenue.

The FY20 guidance has revenue from $330M to $335M (consensus: $349.6M) including $110M to $112M of subscription revenue.

Key guidance quote: "As previously disclosed, the company anticipates that the subscription revenue growth rate will slow at the beginning of fiscal 2020, and re-accelerate toward the end of the year. With an expected decline in professional services revenue, and the ongoing shift of the company's business from licenses to subscription, QAD expects relatively flat total revenue growth for fiscal 2020 despite continued growth of its cloud business."

Earnings call starts at 5 PM ET with a webcast available here.

Press release.

Previously: QAD beats by $0.12, beats on revenue (March 20)