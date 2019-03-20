Uniti Group says Windstream lease is current; shares -12.6%

On its conference call -- in the wake of slashing its dividend to $0.05 from $0.60. -- Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) said Windstream's (OTCPK:WINMQ) March master lease payment was made in full and on time, and that it's current on all payments.

UNIT shares are now down 12.6% postmarket, off after-hours lows.

The master lease agreement remains in full effect despite Windstream's bankruptcy filing, Uniti says, and "our fundamental view of the lease is unchanged."

Windstream has stated its intent to continue operations in the ordinary course of business. In Windstream's bankruptcy proceedings, the master lease must be assumed or rejected in whole by June 25 (with potential extension to Sept. 23).

Assuming best-case scenarios, the company says, a remaining $0.37/common share in dividends that could be declared this year would set annualized yield at about 3.8%.

Guidance for 2019: With the key assumption that the Windstream lease continues in full force and effect, and that Windstream makes lease payments on time (and also excluding the Bluebird transactions and sale of Latin America towers), Uniti's guiding to funds from operations of $333M-$346M, and adjusted FFO of $406M-$419M.

It sees net income of $48M-$61M on revenue of $1.08B-$1.089B, and net interest expense of $372M-$376M.