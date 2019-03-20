Stocks slide after Fed signals no rate hikes this year; banks battered

Stocks fell after an initial positive reaction to the Fed's latest monetary policy statement that left interest rates unchanged at 2.25%-2.5%, as expected.

But the Fed signaled it no longer expects any rate hikes in 2019 vs. two anticipated hikes at the December meeting, reigniting worries about a slowdown in economic growth and how it could impact corporate profits.

"What is the Fed seeing that is causing them to have this dramatic pivot?" Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco, told WSJ. "There’s going to be a lot more attention given to every data point now given what seem to be very significant concerns" about growth.

On a related note, FedEx called attention to slowing international macroeconomic conditions and weaker global trade growth trends in its disappointing earnings and guidance, which pressured the Dow Jones Transports (-1.3%).

Another factor that weighed on stocks for a time was a remark from Pres. Trump that he could leave tariffs on Chinese goods in place for a long period.

The S&P 500 financial sector (-2.1%) was a huge laggard, dragged lower by a sharp drop in U.S. Treasury yields following the FOMC news, as the two-year yield tumbled 6 bps to 2.40% and the 10-year yield slumped 8 bps to 2.54%.

Conversely, the communication services (+1.2%) and energy (+0.9%) sectors outperformed, with the latter lifted as U.S. crude oil topped $60/bbl to hit a new yearly high following some bullish inventory data; WTI settled +1.4% to $59.83/bbl.