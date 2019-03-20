Acting Defense Secretary's ties to Boeing under investigation

The Defense Department's Office of Inspector General says it has launched an investigation into whether acting Secretary of Defense Pat Shanahan has sought preferential treatment for Boeing (NYSE:BA), his longtime former employer.

The IG's office says it is looking into complaints that Shanahan "allegedly took actions to promote his former employer, Boeing, and disparage its competitors, allegedly in violation of ethics rules."

A complaint was filed earlier this month by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, citing news reports in charging that Shanahan had "made numerous statements promoting his former employer Boeing and has disparaged the company’s competitors before subordinates at the agency."

The complaint did not refer to the two recent crashes of Boeing 737 MAX jets.